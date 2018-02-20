JUST IN: Fans want Bekezela

Bhekumuzi Ncube, Sunday Life Reporter

THE sonorous sound of the Bulawayo Arts Awards 2018 drum is bit by bit engrossing all the streets and corners of the City of Kings.

Organisers are tirelessly moving up and down seeking sponsorship deals that will help the arts night picturesque as well as eclipse last year`s extravaganza that is still fresh in people`s memories.

The “out of this world” night which usually features the City of Kings` top artistes like Cont Mhlanga, Albert Nyathi and Phathisa Nyathi as well as influential people like politicians and businesspeople is set to be a one of its kind as organisers have been encouraging people to dress to kill when the glitzy night brings the city to a standstill.

One of the organisers of the awards, renowned author and playwright, Raisedon Baya has been sharing throwback pictures of people who were neatly dressed in last year`s BAAs as a reminder for people to put on their best ‘Christmas’ clothes, and steal the show when the awards takes center stage in May.

It`s not a “burlesque” claim to say that fans are already scratching their heads on fashionable clothes they will put on in Bulawayo`s top night. The same goes with the celebrities who will make it a point that they are not outdone by fans and their counterparts.

Some of them will be pushing for their fashion designers to design trendy clothes that will hog limelight on the day.

That`s where the wows, the ohhhs and the aaaahs are usually heard especially in women`s camp who will be dressed in ‘hallelujah’ dresses that will be revealing their curvaceous and sexy bodies.

Some celebrities will be dressed up in costly clothes that could match ones of the famous extravagant queen of France, Mary Antoinette. It`s event like these which the ‘Zodwa Wabantus’ takes advantage of as they will storm the awards with clothes that reveal everything in a bid of earning ‘the queen of the night’ status.

Fans are not only thinking on beautiful and gorgeous clothes they will put on, but are also praying to see their beloved artistes being part of the nominees as well as the selected list that will be booked to perform on the night.

Scores of fans in the city have since suggested that the talented singer who made his mark in last year`s Skyz Metro FM Awards with a show-stopper performance, and has become a darling in the City of Kings and South Africa, Afro-soul singer Bekezela to be part of the performers that will be set to perform at this year`s awards.

Bekezela delighted fans with the lead song of his album, Bekezela which left people dumbfounded and begging for more last year. He didn`t only mesmerise people who were in the awards, but also dropped amazing performances across Bulawayo as part of his Asante Sana album tour.

Sunday Life contacted organisers of BAAs regarding the South African based singer`s possible presence in the upcoming 2018 awards. One of the organisers, Baya said the programme line up will be unveiled a month before the event.

“The programme of the awards evening will be determined a month before the main event. However, 90% of our entertainment will be delivered by the nominees. Bekezela is a good musician but I can`t guarantee his presence. As organisers we haven`t received any requests pleading for Bekezela`s presence in the awards. Maybe if the noise gets louder, as organisers we will discuss the matter,” he said.

Another BAAs organiser and musician Nkululeko ‘Khuliyo’ Nkala praised Bekezela`s influence in the music industry and promised that if the production team sees it fit, he might be included in the entertainment list.

“If the production team sees it fit, Bekezela might be included in the list of the performers. However, we wish his star shines brighter in South Africa. We are very proud of him,” he said.

