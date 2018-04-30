JUST IN: First Lady implores women to undergo cancer screening

George Maponga in Gutu

FIRST Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa yesterday took her campaign to the Apostolic Faith Mission Church in Gutu where she urged women to undergo cancer screening to improve health and promote the creation of a healthy nation.

Addressing thousands of AFM church congregants during an International Women’s Conference at Rufaro Mission in Chartsworth, Gutu, the First Lady said early cancer screening was crucial to avoid later complications.

The First Lady said her anti-cancer campaign was motivated by a genuine and profound desire to improve women’s health in the country.

”I have a strong desire to make sure women in our country are screened for cervical and breast cancer so that we try and contain this battle against the cancer scourge,” she said.

”My appeal to all women is that they must try by all means to undergo cancer screening and this is the only way we can win the battle against cancer which has been claiming lives of many women in our country.

“I am motivated by a genuine desire to improve women’s health in our country particularly by fighting cancer.”

The First Lady said she will continue with her programme to promote cancer screening countrywide targeting women in remote areas where health facilities are limited.

Amai Mnangagwa has so far helped over 20 000 women countrywide to undergo cervical cancer screening through her charity organisation, Angels of Hope Foundation.

She promised to help the AFM church to implement some outstanding projects at the organisation’s headquarters at Rufaro.

This was after the church’s president Aspher Madziyire had told the First Lady that the organisation wanted the road to Rufaro Mission to be rehabilitated.

Dr Madziyire said his church also wanted assistance to construct a university and a hospital at the mission.

In his vote of thanks Chief Serima, Mr Vengai Rushwaya paid tribute to Amai Mnangagwa for her dedication and commitment to help women’s combat cancer.

”We are lucky to have such a mother like the First Lady Amai Mnangagwa who has love for ordinary people,” said the traditional leader.

“We witnessed people in the constituency she used to represent (Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe) openly

weeping when she announced that she was stepping down as legislator for the area to dedicate her energy to looking after the whole nation. This shows the kind of person she is, a real mother of

the people.’

Chief Serima left the gathering in stiches when he jokingly said Zimbabwe now has a ”Command Mother” who makes sure people’s problems are quickly addressed.

Hundreds of AFM church women and others from surrounding areas had an opportunity to undergo breast and cervical cancer screening at Rufaro Mission.

The First Lady brought with her a mobile cancer screening unit where five cancer screening points were opened.

Amai Mangangagwa was accompanied to the conference by Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Josaya Hungwe and Higher Education, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira among other senior Government officials.