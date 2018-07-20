JUST IN: Former Minister Undenge jailed

by Sunday News Online | Friday, Jul 20, 2018 | 181 views

SAMUEL-UNDENGE

FORMER Energy Minister Samuel Undenge has been jailed effective two and half years for abuse of public office after he handpicked a public relations company for the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) without going to tender.e

Undenge (62) had denied the charges when he appeared before regional magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya who convicted him of abuse of office after a fully contested trial.

Mr Mujaya slapped Undenge with four years’ imprisonment, but 18 months were conditionally suspended on condition of good behaviour.

ZPC went on to pay $12 000 to Fruitful Communications, owned by Psychology Maziwisa and Oscar Pambuka.- Herald

>
JUST IN: Man rapes ex-wife

