JUST IN: Gwanda armed robber raids shop

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

AN armed robber broke into a store in the middle of the night and robbed the storekeeper of $110 and groceries worth $53 before fleeing.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident that occurred recently at a store in West Nicholson area.

He said the unidentified robber fired two shots in order to frighten the storekeeper and threatened to shoot her if she did not comply.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of armed robbery which occurred at a store in West Nicholson area on Thursday around 2 am. The storekeeper was sleeping inside when an unidentified man who was armed with a gun broke into the shop.

“He fired two shots in the air in order to frighten her. He then ordered her to give him all the cash that she had while he was holding the gun to her head. The armed robber left with $110 cash and groceries worth $53. The matter was reported to the police who attended the scene,” he said.

Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information on the identity and whereabouts of the culprit to contact any police station near them.

He called upon community members to report any suspicious looking people or suspicious activities in their areas to the police.

