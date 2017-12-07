JUST IN: Gwanda man fatally strikes sister’s boyfriend

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Dec 7, 2017

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 29-year-old man from Gwanda has been arrested for beating up his 17-year-old younger sister’s boyfriend to death with an iron bar after he invaded their home in the middle of the night and started fondling the juvenile.

David Mukondole of C4 Blanket Mine was alerted by screams from her younger sister after her boyfriend Knowledge Moyo of D22 Blanket Mine turned up in her bedroom unannounced.
Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Monday at about 12 midnight.

He said Moyo died on Wednesday while admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals.
“I can confirm that we arrested a man who allegedly beat up the now deceased with an iron bar after he invaded their homestead in the middle of the night. Knowledge Moyo sustained injuries as a result of the attack and was referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals. He died after he had been admitted for two days,” he said.

Insp Ndebele expressed concern on the increase in cases of murder and assault in the province.
He said people had to desist from taking matters into their own hands.

“We continue to urge people to desist from resorting to violence in order to solve issues. We also urge people to stop taking the law into their own hands. When a suspect has been apprehended by community members they should hand him or her over to the police as taking matters into their own hands will only lead them to jail.

“In this case this man realised that there was an intruder in their house. Instead of attacking him he should have apprehended him and taken him to the police. People should allow justice to take its course,” he said.

A source who preferred anonymity said the juvenile screamed for help after her boyfriend gained entry into their house, proceeded to her bedroom and started fondling her in the middle of the night.
He said Mukondole retrieved an iron bar and proceeded to the juvenile’s bedroom but Moyo fled upon seeing him.

“Mukondole pursued Moyo and caught up with him a few metres from the house. He struck him on the head with an iron bar and Moyo fell down.

Mukondole left Moyo who was bleeding profusely lying on the ground.

“After sometime Mukondele’s wife urged him to check on Moyo. Mukondole found Moyo lying on the same spot and he alerted the mine security officer. Moyo was ferried to Gwanda rovincial Hospital where he was later transferred to UBH,” said the source.

@DubeMatutu

