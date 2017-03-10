JUST IN: Heath Streak assumes Old Mutual Cricket Academy Trust presidency

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NATIONAL cricket team coach Heath Streak is now at the helm of the Old Mutual Heath Streak Cricket Academy Trust after he was chosen unopposed to the post of president on Wednesday.

The academy’s chief executive officer, Joseph Rego said the voting process was carried out by their auditors and accounting firm Deloitte. He explained that the academy has been disbanded as a private limited company and is now a trust. Previously, Bulawayo businessman Elifasi Mashaba was the academy chairman.

“Heath Streak Cricket Academy, a private limited company is being dissolved to pave way for the formation of a Trust and nominate a face of a force nationally and internationally to be reckoned with,’’ said Rego.

Streak thanked his previous board for electing him as the president. He disclosed plans to construct a pavilion at the facility as well as accommodation to cater for the visiting teams. On his role as the president, he said it was the same as the functions of the chairman in overseeing the operations of the academy.

“We got ambitions to further develop this place and have a pavilion and much better equipment and to continue our progress as an academy. Our job is to oversee the function of the secretariat and the working function of the academy, we are not there in an operational capacity, we there for accountability and transparency and to make sure that those things that we have decided at the trust level are implemented by Joseph and his team,’’ said Streak.

On the reasons for dissolving the private limited company, Streak pointed that a trust was the best vehicle for the academy to move forward since they are not a profit making organisation. Some of the changes will see Rego soon relocating to Harare so that he can be closer to the corporate world both in Zimbabwe and internationally.

The Heath Streak Cricket Academy, located at what used to be McDonalds Sports Club in Suburbs was officially launched in May 2014 by the then Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Andrew Langa. According to Streak, at the moment, eight children are representing the academy at national age group level.

