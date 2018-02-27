JUST IN: Heavy rains destroys Bulawayo School

Limpret Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

AMAVENE Primary School in Bulawayo’s Nkulumane suburb lost property worth about $10 000 after heavy rains that hit the city last Sunday destroyed roofs from about seven classroom blocks.

Bulawayo acting provincial education director Mrs Olicah Kaira said the property destroyed included asbestos sheets, a gate and a school banner, with the school kitchen being the most affected.

“The damaged property is estimated at $10 000. The school lost asbestos, a sign post, some window panes and one of its gates was uprooted. The kitchen was the most affected, as half of it was damaged. This will affect our school feeding programme as we had been trying to make sure that pupils are properly fed at schools,” said Mrs Kaira.

She appealed to members of the public for help to raise the money required to repair the school.

“Currently our children are sharing classes; some have to learn under trees because it is not safe for them to learn in the damaged classrooms. We are looking forward to working with the School Development Committee, so that we organise funds to acquire building material to repair the school, so that our children may be able to attend classes without disturbances,” said Mrs Kaira.

“We are also appealing to people who are interested in helping us to come up and donate to the school. We need to repair the school as soon as possible, as we are yet to receive more rain. If we don’t fix things now, more damage could be done by the coming rains and our children will be affected.”

Last month, the Government released $1,2 million for any eventualities after more than 20 homes and schools were severely damaged by hailstorm in Umguza District, leaving some villagers homeless.