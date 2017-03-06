JUST IN: Highlanders, Power Dynamos clash moved to Tuesday

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and visiting Power Dynamos of Zambia, who had their international friendly match called off without a ball kicked on Sunday due to a waterlogged Luveve Stadium turf, will now clash at the same venue on Tuesday at 3pm.

Bosso interim chairman Modern Ngwenya said the Zambians who were meant to round off their tour of Zimbabwe with a clash against Bantu Rovers will instead take on Highlanders. Ngwenya said indications are that Tshintsha Guluva have not yet regularised their affiliation with the Premier Soccer League.

“We are playing a friendly against Power Dynamos on Tuesday at 3pm at Luveve Stadium, their game against Bantu Rovers was cancelled, I am not sure of the reasons,’’ said Ngwenya.

Bantu Rovers general manager, Wilbert Sibanda confirmed that their match against Power Dynamos had been called off without giving reasons for the cancellation.

Highlanders and Power Dynamos had their fixture on Sunday abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch. Bosso coach, Erol Akbay was not comfortable with risking his players as he deemed the pitch too risky to play on. The Dutchman even refused to engage the Zambians in a practice match. The two teams had agreed to play a training match at the same venue on Wednesday before the Zambians head back to their base in Kitwe.

Tuesday’s fixture affords Highlanders supporters to finally see their new signings in action. Bosso, last crowned Zimbabwean champions in 2006 have snatched up three strikers, Rodreck Mutuma, Manuel Esono Obiang Buale of Equatorial Guinea and Tambwe Kalunga of Democratic Republic of Congo in a move that should create more options upfront for Akbay.

