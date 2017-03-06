JUST IN: Highlanders, Power Dynamos clash moved to Tuesday

by Sunday News Online | Monday, Mar 6, 2017 | 610 views
Modern Ngwenya

Modern Ngwenya

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and visiting Power Dynamos of Zambia, who had their international friendly match called off without a ball kicked on Sunday due to a waterlogged Luveve Stadium turf, will now clash at the same venue on Tuesday at 3pm.

Bosso interim chairman Modern Ngwenya said the Zambians who were meant to round off their tour of Zimbabwe with a clash against Bantu Rovers will instead take on Highlanders. Ngwenya said indications are that Tshintsha Guluva have not yet regularised their affiliation with the Premier Soccer League.

“We are playing a friendly against Power Dynamos on Tuesday at 3pm at Luveve Stadium, their game against Bantu Rovers was cancelled, I am not sure of the reasons,’’ said Ngwenya.

Bantu Rovers general manager, Wilbert Sibanda confirmed that their match against Power Dynamos had been called off without giving reasons for the cancellation.

Highlanders and Power Dynamos had their fixture on Sunday abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch. Bosso coach, Erol Akbay was not comfortable with risking his players as he deemed the pitch too risky to play on. The Dutchman even refused to engage the Zambians in a practice match. The two teams had agreed to play a training match at the same venue on Wednesday before the Zambians head back to their base in Kitwe.

Tuesday’s fixture affords Highlanders supporters to finally see their new signings in action. Bosso, last crowned Zimbabwean champions in 2006 have snatched up three strikers, Rodreck Mutuma, Manuel Esono Obiang Buale of Equatorial Guinea and Tambwe Kalunga of Democratic Republic of Congo in a move that should create more options upfront for Akbay.

@Mdawini_29

>
Like it? Share it!

BOSSO UNLEASH NEW STARS: . . . as Byo giants host Power Dynamos

More Related News
New signing Manuel Esono Obiang Buale shakes coach Erol Akbay’s hand BOSSO UNLEASH NEW STARS: . . . as Byo giants host Power Dynamos

New signing Manuel Esono Obiang Buale shakes coach Erol Akbay’s hand Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter HIGHLANDERS fans have an opportunity to witness how their team...

Geoff Allardice Zimbabwe ICC Full Member status still intact

Geoff Allardice Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter AMENDMENTS to the International Cricket Council will affect all members and are not targeted at Zimbabwe as has been...

mthulisi Mthulisi Maphosa heads to D1

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent FORMER Highlanders midfielder Mthulisi Maphosa is set to sign for Premiership aspirants, Bulawayo Chiefs as the team takes another go at...

Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda addresses referees undergoing training at Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo yesterday Change of power at Caf to benefit local refs — Sibanda

Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda addresses referees undergoing training at Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo yesterday Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent LOCAL soccer...