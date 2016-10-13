JUST IN: Highlanders to play next home game in empty stadium and fined $3 500

Mehluli Sibanda, @Mdawini_29

THE Premier Soccer League has ordered one of their cash cows Highlanders to play their next home ground sanctioned match on an empty stadium for the violent behaviour of their fans against Chicken Inn in August.

In a judgment released today, the PSL Disciplinary Committee condemned the acts of hooliganism and went on to rule that Bosso be fined $3 500, of which $1 500 is suspended for the rest of the season on condition that that the club is not found guilty of a similar offence. The effective fine of $2 000 combined with the cost of the hearing to be paid by 30 November 2016. On top of the monetary punishment Highlanders were also told to play their next sanctioned home ground fixture minus the paying fans.

“In the circumstances, Highlanders is ordered to pay a fine of $3 500 (three thousand dollars), $ 1 500-00(one thousand five hundred dollars) of which is suspended for the rest of the season on condition that the club is not convicted of a similar offence. The effective fine of $2000-00 (two thousand dollars), together with the costs of the hearing, to be paid by 30 November 2016. Highlanders to further play their next PSL sanctioned home ground game in an empty stadium”, reads the conclusion of the PSL Disciplinary Committee judgment.

Highlanders were represented in the hearing by their chief executive officer Ndumiso Gumede who pleaded not guilty to the accusation putting forward that the referee for the day Nkosikhona Moyo was incompetent and must be held responsible for the ensuing chaos.

Gumede’s other point of argument was that the police used excessive force when they apprehended a fan who had invaded the pitch. The veteran football administrator went on to further state that police were being paid for doing nothing as it has been noted that they do not meticulously search the supporters at the gates. Gumede blamed unemployment, drugs and alcohol for the behavior of the Bosso fans.

Highlanders, who next play Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday where they will be the home team, are most likely going to appeal the playing in an empty stadia ruling. Dynamos were also ordered to play against Ngezi Platinum Stars without paying fans for the acts of hooliganism which followed their home loss against FC Platinum in May but the Glamour Boys appealed that verdict with their challenge still be heard.

Bosso fans became violent in their 1-1 draw against Chicken Inn on 14 August soon as referee Moyo blew his whistle to end the match. Highlanders’ supporters invaded the pitch, attacked police officers who tried to control them.

A number of the pitch invaders were arrested and one of them Mpumelelo Mnkandla was taken to court where he was convicted. Mnkandla, a vendor at Renkini Long Distance Bus Terminus appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Merilyn Mutshina charged with public violence and was sentenced on 23 August. Mutshina sentenced Mnkandla, a first time offender to 24 months in prison, six of which were suspended for five years. A further 18 months were put aside on condition that Mnkandla performs 410 hours of community service which he is carrying out at Mahlathini Primary School in Cowdray Park.