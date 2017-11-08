JUST IN: Hooliganism workshops on the cards: As PSL works on curbing violence

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

THE Premier Soccer League is set to hold workshops to curb hooliganism and violence at football matches.

The resolution came out of a workshop held in Kadoma on Friday as more than 50 delegates exchanged notes on how to rid the Premiership of violence that has blighted the game over the years.

PSL chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele said the increasing number of violent incidents was a concern to all stakeholders hence the need for dialogue around the issue.

He said the training of stewards emerged as a critical issue as they could play a big role in stemming the violence that engulfs matches.

“Stewards are important as they provide ancillary support to the Zimbabwe Republic Police during matches. As they (stewards) are part of the club system it would be easy for them to engage their supporters and encourage them to behave in an appropriate manner.

“We would be equipping them with the right knowledge before the season begins,” he said.

The workshop involved clubs’ chief executive officers, media officers, private security, ZRP and chairperson of club supporters associations.

Participants felt the involvement of stadium owners and representatives of referees would also be critical in future dialogues on violence.

Ndebele said crowd management knowledge is also an important element that was discussed.

Several PSL matches have been rocked by hooliganism and violence drawing concern from all stakeholders.

Sports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane recently indicated he would be meeting Zifa, Sports and Recreation Commission and PSL to find ways of ending the violence.

Although he said deterrent fines would be to be imposed on those found on the wrong side of the law these have been found not to be effective.