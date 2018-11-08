JUST IN: HSB to tour hospitals

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Health Service Board (HSB) will be embarking on institutional visits in the country’s various provinces as part of efforts to ensure there is efficiency and good administration in health institutions.

The board will be in Matabeleland North, South and Bulawayo next week.

The spokesperson for HSB Ms Rachel Dzvukutu said the newly appointed board will be out on a familiarization tour of provinces where they will be observing if there is efficiency and good administration in the institutions.

“According to the Health Service Act, the board shall exercise its functions to ensure the well-being and good administration of the health service and its maintenance in a high state of efficiency.

“The recently appointed board commenced the institutional visits on 8 October 2018, with a maiden visit to Manicaland Province. The objectives of the visits are to interface with health workers at various public health institutions in the provinces and have an appreciation of the local work environments, to provide direct support to local hospital management boards and to enhance the working relationship between the Health Service Board, Health Management Board and various institutions in provinces,” she said.

The visits also serve to share the HSB expectations, have an appreciation of the infrastructure, in terms of buildings and equipment at the institutions and to have an appreciation of the achievements and operational challenges at various institutions.

As part of the visit the team will go to Mpilo, United Bulawayo Hospitals, Ingutsheni Central hospitals and Gwanda Provincial Hospital as well as St Luke’s Mission Hospital in Lupane