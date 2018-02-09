JUST IN: Local boxing tourney set for Sizinda

Sisa Sihwa, Sports Reporter

SIZINDA beer garden in Bulawayo is set to be a hive of activity when the Open boxing tournament takes centre stage on Saturday.

Elite boxers from across the country are set to compete in both men and women categories in what promises to be jam packed event. The tournament is a warm up event for the Zone 4 boxing games to be held on 20 to 26 February.

Steven Masiyambumbi, the ZBF technical director said everything has been finalised and we are ready for the event.

“It’s all systems go, everyone is ready for the tournament the including boxers and the sport enthusiasts. The boxers have been training since the beginning of the season so we wanted to give them an opportunity to prove themselves.

“This competition will serve as preparation event for upcoming event to be held in Mozambique this month, which is the Zone 4 games. The pugilists who will be representing the country will use tourney to test to test their skills ahead of the major competition and as a warm up match,” he said.

He also revealed that the tournament is an open event which is aiming selecting elite boxers and identifying other potential fighters.

“We are also targeting elite boxers through the competition and others who may feel they can compete and be selected for the national team, including prospective boxers giving a chance to new talented ones to show case themselves,” Masiyambumbi said.

@J_Sihwa