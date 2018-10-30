JUST IN: LSU student needs US$10K for heart operation

Robin Muchetu,  Senior Reporter

A FINAL year student at Lupane State University is appealing for US$10 000 to undergo a heart valve replacement in India.

Ms Promise Mpala 35, who is a fourth year student in the Applied Languages department, said she needs the life saving operation to correct an anomaly in her heart.

“I have a condition called Mitral Valve Stenosis which is the narrowing of the Mitral valve meaning that not enough blood can flow through it. The doctors said this needs to be corrected as soon as possible as my heart is now expanding, which is not good,” she said.

She told Sunday News that the condition started in 2005 and she underwent surgery in 2006 in South Africa and it was successful but the condition resurfaced again in July this year.

“The cardiologist has recommended that I need surgical replacement of the valve preferably in India where such surgeries are very successful. The surgery, travelling expenses, accommodation and the necessary medical care will cost US $10 000. I am appealing for assistance so that I may be able to undergo this operation as soon as possible. The doctors warned that if the heart continues to expand the surgery may not be carried out as it will be fruitless,” she said between gasps.

The condition is forcing the mother of one to defer here studies as sitting and concentrating in class is difficult for her now.

“I feel very tried and I cannot sit through lectures, I cannot walk much too or climb stairs as it affects me. Most of the times I have trouble breathing, I get dizzy and have pain in my chest area as a result of my condition,” she said.

Those who wish to assist Ms Mpala can use the following banking details.

Bank Name: Steward Bank

Branch: Bulawayo

Name: Promise Mpala

Account Number :1008254498

Ecocash

+263 778 718 430

>
Motlanthe wise counsel

