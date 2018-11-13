JUST IN: Malusi Gigaba resigns from SA Cabinet

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018 | 513 views

Malusi+Gigaba+

SOUTH African Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has resigned from his post following mounting pressure for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give him the boot.

“The President has accepted the Ministerâ€™s resignation and expressed his appreciation for Ministerâ€™s Gigaba longstanding service to the government and people of South Africa,” the Presidency said in a statement.

Gigaba has been under fire in recent weeks after the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court upheld an earlier finding that he lied to the High Court in the Fireblade saga. The public protector also recommended that Ramaphosa take action against him in terms of the Executive Membersâ€™ Ethics Act.

Besides Gigabaâ€™s political travails, he was also embarrassed after a video leaked which showed him in a sexual act.

It was reported over the weekend that Gigaba met with Ramaphosa last week in an attempt to smooth over the fallout of the court judgments. He allegedly told the president that he never lied and that his full account of events were never taken into consideration.-news24.com

>
Like it? Share it!

LATEST: NPRC appoints Mat South District Committee

More Related News
nprcz LATEST: NPRC appoints Mat South District Committee

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter THE National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has appointed a Provincial Commission in Matabeleland South, which will be tasked with...

SUICIDE-680x378 LATEST: ‘Infidelity suicideâ€™ body stuck in mortuary for a month

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent THE body of a Silobela woman, who committed suicide after becoming fed up with her husbandâ€™s alleged infidelity a month ago, has...

Mnangagwa dress 4 Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Law School set for Kwekwe

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe is not only Open for Business but for dialogue too, as it forges ahead with engaging locals...

Mr Tinashe Kambarami Deputy Mayor circus continues

Mr Tinashe Kambarami Vusumuzi Dube, Municipal Reporter THE ongoing fight for the Bulawayo Deputy Mayor position appears to be far from over, with one of the aspiring candidates...