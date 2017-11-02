JUST IN : Man attempts to rape woman in front of her kids

Sukoluhle Ndlovu, Midlands Correspondent

A MAN from Gokwe who attempted to rape a woman in the presence of her children has been slapped with a five-year jail term.

Givemore Moyo, (41) of Mangisi Village under Chief Sai in Gokwe South pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Gokwe magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure last week.

However, Mr Maturure found Moyo guilty and castigated him for taking advantage of women.

“You are a man who does not respect women and you take advantage of them. Such acts should be condemned and a prison sentence is suitable for people like you. You had to torture the poor woman while her kids watched her endure such a brutal attack,” said Mr Maturure.

The court heard that on 8 October and at around 11pm, the woman was sleeping in her bedroom with her two sons when Moyo opened the door which was not locked and walked in.

Out of panic, the woman asked Moyo what he was doing in her room and he demanded sex.

Moyo tried to grab the woman but she pushed him aside before running out of the room.

He followed the woman and tripped her to the ground before trying to rape her while the other hand was closing her mouth so that she could not scream.

However, the woman managed to push Moyo aside and ran for help to her neighbour who helped her report the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Moyo. Mr Progress Chaisva prosecuted.