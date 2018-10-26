JUST IN: Man commits suicide in love triangle

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A 26-YEAR-old man, from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo, last week committed suicide in a suspected love triangle, after his alleged lover reportedly accused him of rape.

Qhakathela Ndlovu allegedly committed suicide by hanging, where his body was discovered hanging from a tree near Tategulu Primary School in the suburb on Tuesday.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death by hanging, where a man was found hanging in Cowdray Park suburb yesterday,” she said on Wednesday.

Some residents at the scene claimed that Ndlovu had committed suicide, after he was accused of rape by his girlfriend.

“It’s not really clear but what we heard is that he raped some girl but other people are claiming that it was his girlfriend and that he had caught her in bed with another man,” said a resident.

One woman who identified herself as MaMoyo said the girlfriend (name supplied) was double crossing him with a married man.

“The irony of the matter is that he is dead now but from what we gather, the deceased was friends with a man whom his girlfriend was cheating with. So apparently they called her and met her and she said she could pleasure both of them, as she didn’t mind.

“They then organised a date where they could have a threesome. On the day they met and Sbona (deceased) decided to call his friend’s wife about the matter and told her where she could find them. When the wife arrived they beat the girl and she had to be admitted to hospital. After she was discharged she made a false report to the police claiming that the both men had raped her,” said MaMoyo.

She went on to allege that on the night before Ndlovu committed suicide, he was spotted at the bus rank with a rope, saying he had grown tired of running away from the police over a crime he didn’t commit.

“One woman who is a vendor actually asked him what his intentions with the rope were and he said he wanted to assist a friend to tow a car. The next morning he was found dead,” said MaMoyo.

The girl in question could not be reached for comment as her phone was continuously unavailable.