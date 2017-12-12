JUST IN: Need for an all-stakeholder approach to combat human trafficking

Loveness Mpofu, Sunday News Reporter

THERE is need for the government and other stakeholders to work together in an effort to combat human trafficking in the country.

This call came out during an International human rights day commemorations event held at Mahetshe Primary school in Kezi, Matabeleland South last Saturday. The event was organised by a local Non-governmental organisation- Habbakuk Trust.

Matabeleland South is one of the provinces with the highest number of human trafficking in the country because of its proximity to neighbouring Botswana and South Africa.

Matabeleland South Senator Sithembiso Mlotshwa said there was a need for all stakeholders to find a last solution to human trafficking. She said it was imperative to find out the root cause of human trafficking.

“I’m very happy to see NGOs partnering with the government in an effort to protect human rights. This part of the country has high levels of human trafficking and stakeholders should unite and address push factors that force our children to be victims,” said Senator Mlotshwa.

Matobo ward 19 councillor Henry Ncube said it was not only an issue of trafficking but there was a need to address the high numbers of youth who travel to South Africa seeking greener pastures.

“Ninety percent of our youths are trafficked into South Africa and many of those who are back home also wish to go there, which are worrying figures that need to be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“Some of our youths in the foreign countries end up dead while others who are turned into prostitutes never come back home because of shame. Those who get there and make money from criminal dealings, also influence others to illegally cross boarders thinking that they will also make it big,” said Clr Ncube.

He said there was a need to encourage the youth to note the value of education and focus on uplifting themselves rather than joining the great trek to South Africa.

Speaking at the same event Habbakuk Trust chief executive officer, Mr Dumisani Nkomo said Matobo and Plumtree districts are a huge transit and exit for human trafficking, yet the level of awareness is very low.

“A large number of Zimbabweans in South Africa are actually sex slaves. They are promised employment but when they get there, a lot of them become enslaved by Omalaytsha. It’s sad that communities here don’t even know about human trafficking, they are not aware at all,” said Mr Nkomo

@lvydvy1