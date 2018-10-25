JUST IN: NRZ dismisses claims of re-introducing commuter trains

Thandeka Matebesi, Sunday News Reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has dismissed claims that it is re-introducing commuter trains with effect from next week saying such messages are meant to misinform the public and cause confusion.

The message that has been circulating on social media platforms read, “NRZ will be reintroducing commuter trains from town to Luveve and town to Emganwini starting next week at a fare of $0,25.”

Asked on the origin of the message NRZ public relations manager Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said he does not know where the message was coming from but definitely not from the company.

He said the message should be ignored as it was a hoax.

He however said the parastatal and the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development have received calls to consider re-introducing the commuter trains but said it was not feasible at the moment as a result of infrastructural challenges.

“The message is a hoax. NRZ has not reached a point where it can re-introduce the trains in question. We have received calls to consider the possibility of re-introducing the commuter trains and it is still something that is being looked into. Most of the coaches are not in a good state and we are assessing to see what can be done to ensure that the trains are fit for use,” said Mr Maravanyika.

He added: “Once we are satisfied with the findings we will have a position on the re-introduction of commuter trains.”

The calls for re-introduction of commuter trains comes at the backdrop of continued increases in the fares of commuter omnibuses in recent weeks.

