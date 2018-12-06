JUST IN: NUST Founding Vice Chancellor declared National hero

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Dec 6, 2018 | 278 views
Professor Phineas Makhurane

Sunday News Reporter

NATIONAL University of Science and Technology’s (Nust) founding Vice Chancellor Professor Phineas Makhurane has been declared a national hero.

Prof Makhurane who succumbed to diabetes at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo last Saturday, will be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Saturday.

Vice President Cde Kembo Mohadi announced the Zanu-PF Politburo’s unanimous decision to accord Prof Makhurane hero’s status Thursday morning at the late academic’s home in Fourwinds suburb, Bulawayo.

 

