JUST IN: President ED Mnangagwa at NUST

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the National University of Science and Technology must take a lead to spearhead the development of human capital for industrial and socio-economic transformation through science and technology based solutions, which will ultimately contribute to the country’s revival.

President Mnangagwa said this during the institution’s 24th graduation ceremony, held in Bulawayo on Friday.

“It was therefore established to be the epicenter of science and technology in our country. The centrality and benefits that flow from the technological revolution, in an increasingly connected and knowledge intensive world, must be seized by institutions such as this one.

We must, as a society be flexible enough to take advantages of our abundant natural resources and leverage on science and technology to make the requisite strides towards eliminating poverty and inequality,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said science and technology are key drivers to development and underpin economic advancements in modern societies.

“As such it is imperative for Nust to rise to the occasion. Its mandate and statutory obligation is even greater now, as we seek to industrialise and modernise all sectors of the economy,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the university should churn out graduates with skills and knowledge which can positively transform the economic, scientific and technological landscape of the country.

“The ongoing technological and scientific evolution is creating completely new sectors of study. In this regard, the litmus test for the quality and effectiveness of any universities teaching is in the number of innovative and transformative solutions they provide to the society,” he said.

President Mnangagwa encouraged Nust not to deviate from its mandate.

“The recent launch of the Zimbabwe National Space Agency and discovery of oil and gas deposits must motivate institutions of higher learning to expand our country’s skills base in the associated fields,” he said.

President Mnangagwa called upon the graduates to pursue endeavors which would positively contribute to the socio economic agenda in Zimbabwe.

“My Government exhorts all sectors of the economy to be productive and target oriented in our bid to grow our economy and archive upper middle income economy status by 2030,” he said.

President Mnangagwa noted that the development of world class universities and colleges require collective, collaborative and concerted efforts.

“As Government we remain concerned with the slow pace of infrastructure development here at Nust. Going forward, we will facilitate the speedy growth of this important national institution,” said President Mnangagwa.

A total of 2431 graduated in various disciplines during ceremony.