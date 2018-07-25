JUST IN: Proton bakeries to launch Under-20 tourney

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the fastest growing confectionery companies in the country, Proton bakeries will launch their National Association of Secondary Schools(Nash) Under 20 boys tournament on August 24 at a venue yet to be finalised.

Inaugurated last year in which Proton bakeries and Surrey poured $5 000, indications are that the launch will be held at the inaugural winners, Chibi High School of Masvingo premises.

The Masvingo school beat hosts Hippo Valley 2-0 in the final in Chiredzi.

According to this year’s tournament dates, district finals will be held on September 21 which will culminated in districts having representatives for the provincial finals.

While other provinces’ venues have not been confirmed, Matabeleland North provincial finals will be staged in Lupane on September 28 with the winner proceeding to the national finals set for Marondera High School in Mashonaland East on the weekend of October 4-5.

While Proton bakeries has managed to open various distribution centres throughout the country, it’s headquarters are in Marondera.

At the finals last year, Bulawayo Metropolitan was represented by Pumula High, Matabeleland South had Tongwe High School while Gloag High School carried Matabeleland North’s hopes.

Other schools that made it to the finals are Rusununguko (Mash East),Oriel Boys (Harare), Mutare Boys (Manicaland), Rujeko (Mash Central), Guinea Fowl (Midlands), Cornway College (Mash West), and Mavhuradonha who were holders of the then unbranded Nash Under 20 title.

