JUST IN: Pumula South man caught in alleged witchcraft scare

Belinda Moyo, Sunday News Reporter

A MAN from Pumula South suburb in Bulawayo was on Tuesday morning caught bleeding at a pastor’s house in New Lobengula with blood all over his body in what residents suspect is an act of witchcraft.

When the news crew visited the house, the man was fully clothed but bare footed, and there were blood stains all over the gate. Where he was seated there was blood stream and it was not clear which part of his body was bleeding.

The man who looked more insane than a witch said he lost hold of his night squad while trying to carry out his assignment at the pastor’s house.

“I am Michael Ncube mama, I was on a mission with my squad when I suddenly got lost at around 3(am) in the morning. I am the only one whose mission failed as I did not manage to enter this house. I don’t know whether my colleagues will come and pick me up,” he said.

In an interview, the owner of the house, a self proclaimed Prophetess Gladys Zulu from Full Gospel International Ministries said she found the man by her gate at 6 am.

She said that when they asked the man what he was doing at the gate, he claimed to have been lost and later told them that the blood stains by the gate were from a cow which he was supposed to use to gain access in the yard.

“We found the man by the gate, and there were blood stains as you can see. He told us that he was lost and the blood was from a cow. It is creepy because it looks like the blood is coming from his body. The things which he is saying are not making sense but it looks more spiritual.

“What we are worried about is that he will bleed to death, as you can see he is still bleeding. Despite all the things he is saying, we are concerned about his health, we tried to give him water but he declined. It’s very hot if at least the police could come quickly so he could be saved from dehydration,” she said

An executive member of Bulawayo United Resident Association, Miss Jenifer Sibanda said incident was shocking.

“It is shocking we have never seen the man, but he what he is saying is scary and we do not know whether he is mentally ill or what,” she said.

