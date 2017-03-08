JUST IN: Roderick Mutuma returns to Harare before season starts

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE two biggest football clubs in the country, Dynamos and Highlanders are mulling a friendly match on 19 March at the National Sports Stadium as they gear up for the start of the 2017 season.

Emmett Ndlovu, the Highlanders secretary general confirmed that the two clubs have initiated plans for a friendly match but did not want to discus much on the fixture as he feared that would endanger their arrangement. Information obtained shows that Bosso and DeMbare will share gate takings from the encounter after expenses, just like they did during the Highlanders 90 year anniversary celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in December last year.

“Yes we are working on that, we initiated as the two clubs. At the moment I don’t want to jeopardise what we are planning for that game so I will not speak much,’’ said Ndlovu.

The planning puts in doubt the Royal Cup, a match where Highlanders were meant to play against Manzini Wanderers on the same day as the proposed friendly between Bosso and DeMbare. Ndlovu said they have given the organisers of the Royal Cup what has to be met first before they participate and those putting together the tournament are still yet to make a commitment therefore Highlanders can go ahead and make other plans for that day.

“We gave them our conditions as a club for us to take part and they still haven’t come back to us, our plans cannot come to a halt because they cannot put their house in order, we cannot wait forever, we are treating them with respect, if nothing is coming from them then we have to plan ahead,’’ Ndlovu said.

Dynamos versus Highlanders is always an eagerly anticipated fixture no matter where and when it is played. Fixtures circulating on WhatsApp even show Highlanders are playing against Dynamos during the opening week of the Premier Soccer League. The PSL has however dismissed the message as the fixtures will only be revealed after the league’s annual general meeting on 18 March.

The proposed friendly match presents Highlanders striker Rodreck Mutuma with an opportunity to punish his former club for terminating his contract when it still had six months left. Mutuma made his competitive debut for Highlanders in an international friendly for Highlanders against Zambian side Power Dynamos at Luveve Stadium on Tuesday, a match the Zambians won 2-1.

@Mdawini_29