JUST IN- Search for a striker not urgent: Madinda

by Sunday News Online | Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 | 231 views
Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

HIGHLANDERS’s search for a striker is not urgent and technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu will take his time to ensure they get the right player for the job.

Ndlovu had indicated a week ago that he was in the hunt for a forward as he builds his team that will do duty for Bosso this coming season.

Speaking during the club’s weekly press conference on Thursday, Ndlovu said the search is still on and they have identified the type of a goal poacher they want but would not be in a hurry to fill in the gap.

“There are variables that come into play in acquiring the striker, so we are still searching but we are certainly not in a hurry to have him in place. I just highlighted that we need a striker after realising that we had a department that seemed lacking compared to other areas.

“We will search diligently and with funds permitting and all other impediments removed we will get the striker before the window closes but if not then we will sign up the striker during the midseason window. The team is gelling well and creating chances but we need someone who is clinical upfront and can concert the opportunities we come up with.

“We also want someone that youngsters like Thabo Lunga can look up to and learn from. Lunga is still maturing and it would be too early for us to expect miracles from him, but with time he will come right,” he said.

Other strikers in Bosso’s books are Gabriel Nyoni, Ozias Zibande and Ray Lunga

