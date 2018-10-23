JUST IN: Sun halo spotted in Matabeleland North

A sun halo has been spotted in Matabeleland North. The halo was visible in Victoria Falls and Hwange on Tuesday.

A solar halo appears around powerful light sources, mostly the sun or the moon. This phenomenon occurs because of ice crystals in cirrus clouds in the upper troposphere. The crystals reflect and refract light resulting in a halo of rainbow colour.

The solar halo occurs when there is a cirrus cloud at an altitude of between six and ten thousand metres, with an appearance of a very thin, whitish and transparent veil in the sky.