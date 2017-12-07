JUST IN: Teen rapes 10-year-old cousin…gets postponed sentence

Mashudu Mambo, Sunday News Reporter
A 17-year-old Inyathi teenager who dragged his 10-year-old cousin into his room after intercepting her while she was on her way to the bathroom, before raping her has been slapped with a three year postponed sentence.


The boy, last week appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mrs Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze facing a charge of rape.
In mitigation, he said he was aware of his actions and was remorseful for what he did.
He assured the court that he would not repeat the offence again.
In passing sentence, Mrs Msipa-Marondedze said: “The accused is a juvenile and a first offender. He pleaded guilty to the charge and did not waste the court`s time. Imprisonment is not suitable for a first offender when they pleaded guilty,” she said.
The magistrate gave the boy a postponed sentence saying that if he repeats a similar crime in the next three years, the sentence will be added to the sentence of the crime he would have committed.
The court heard that on 28 October at about 5pm, the juvenile was passing by the boy`s bedroom hut on her way to the bathroom when he grabbed her by the hand and pulled her into his room.
Inside the hut, he stripped her and raped her once. The court heard that the girl did not scream.
The matter was then discovered by the boy’s friend who came looking for him and went inside the hut without knocking and found him raping the girl.
The friend informed the girl’s father who asked his child who narrated what had happened.
A report was filed at Siganda Police leading to the arrest of the boy.
The juvenile was referred to Inyathi District Hospital for a medical examination by a doctor.
Miss Concilia Ncube prosecuted.

