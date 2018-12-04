JUST IN: Tsomondo in Cheetahs squad for Cape Town Sevens

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BOLAND Cavaliers flank Tapiwa Tsomondo has been called up to the Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team as the Cheetahs prepare for battle at the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series this weekend.

Tsomondo, who plays prop in the shortened version of the game, comes in for Shayne Makombe who has gone back to his French club after the Dubai Sevens. A former Zimbabwe Under-19 captain, the 25-year old Tsomondo had a brilliant debut season with the Cavaliers in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge which saw him being named the Player of the Year at an awards ceremony held last month.

Zimbabwe, who lost all the five matches they played at the Dubai Sevens have been handed a tough draw for Cape Town, with the Cheetahs to face South Africa, New Zealand and Samoa in the group stage.

Coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba will be looking for a much improved show by his players in terms of results but is well aware that is not going to be easy with the kind of opponents they are facing in Cape Town.

The Cheetahs arrived in Cape Town from Dubai on Monday and had their first field training session in South Africa on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Sevens for Cape Town: Tapiwa Tsomondo, Connor Pritchard, Nelson Madida, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Ngoni Chibuwe, Shingirai Katsvere, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Biselele Tshamala, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Tarisai Mugariri, Stephan Hunduza(captain), Riaan O’Neill, Kudzai Mashawi

Team management: Gilbert Nyamutsamba, Gerald Sibanda, Donald Mangenje, Margie Gibson

