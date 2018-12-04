JUST IN: Tsomondo in Cheetahs squad for Cape Town Sevens

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Dec 4, 2018 | 100 views
Shayne Makombe

Shayne Makombe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter 

BOLAND Cavaliers flank Tapiwa Tsomondo has been called up to the Zimbabwe national sevens rugby team as the Cheetahs prepare for battle at the Cape Town leg of the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Series this weekend.

Tsomondo, who plays prop in the shortened version of the game, comes in for Shayne Makombe who has gone back to his French club after the Dubai Sevens. A former Zimbabwe Under-19 captain, the 25-year old Tsomondo had a brilliant debut season with the Cavaliers in the SuperSport Rugby Challenge which saw him being named the Player of the Year at an awards ceremony held last month.

Zimbabwe, who lost all the five matches they played at the Dubai Sevens have been handed a tough draw for Cape Town, with the Cheetahs to face South Africa, New Zealand and Samoa in the group stage.

Coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba will be looking for a much improved show by his players in terms of results but is well aware that is not going to be easy with the kind of opponents they are facing in Cape Town.

Tapiwa Tsomondo

Tapiwa Tsomondo

The Cheetahs arrived in Cape Town from Dubai on Monday and had their first field training session in South Africa on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Sevens for Cape Town: Tapiwa Tsomondo, Connor Pritchard, Nelson Madida, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Ngoni Chibuwe, Shingirai Katsvere, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Biselele Tshamala, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Tarisai Mugariri, Stephan Hunduza(captain), Riaan O’Neill, Kudzai Mashawi

Team management: Gilbert Nyamutsamba, Gerald Sibanda, Donald Mangenje, Margie Gibson

@Mdawini_29

>
Like it? Share it!

Twilight Trip arrives home in style

More Related News
1200px-GGF_Race5 Twilight Trip arrives home in style

Mandla Moyo, Sports Reporter TWILIGHT Trip fended off stiff competition from a strong field of nine horses to win the HRIB Gold Cup Sprint Grade held at Borrowdale Racecourse...

FC Platinum celebrate winning the Castle Challenge Cup - Photos by Lee Maidza No rest for FC Platinum….as they sweat over knee injury to star defender Kevin Moyo

FC Platinum celebrate winning the Castle Challenge Cup – Photos by Lee Maidza Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter  THERE is no rest for Zimbabwean football champions...

Cheetahs in action against the Blitzbokke at the Dubai Sevens Tough draw for Cheetahs at Cape Town Sevens

Zimbabwe Cheetahs in action against Argentina at the Dubai Sevens Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter  ZIMBABWE have been handed a tough assignment at the World Rugby...

Norman Mapeza Mapeza decries hectic schedule

Norman Mapeza Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter FC PLATINUM coach, Norman Mapeza feels that Triangle are much better prepared than his side ahead of this afternoon’s...