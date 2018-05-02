JUST IN: Woman forced to desert home

Vincent Gono in Mwenezi

IN a stranger than fiction incident synonymous with Nollyhood movies, a 62-year-old Mwenezi businesswoman has been forced to desert her home by unseen creatures believed to be tikoloshis that are in the habit of pelting her with stones, eating groceries among a coterie of other scary incidents.

The woman – Ms Virginia Kumbani has since deserted her home and is now living at her shop at Lundi business centre along the busy Beitbridge – Masvingo road.

In an interview at her shop on Wednesday, Ms Kumbani also known as Mrs Mafumise confirmed that she left her home in a huff after incomprehensible incidents started occurring where she was being tormented by invisible ‘things’.

She said she would be pelted with stones each time she gets home although she would not be seeing where the stones would be coming from.

“I ran away from home where I was staying with my brother’s son after strange things started occurring. We were being pelted with stones by invisible things. Each time I go to the shops and bring something to eat say a loaf of bread, biscuits or anything edible they will take it and the next thing I will see will be the empty paper being blown away by the wind after they have eaten whatever will have been inside. It was scary staying at home because I wasn’t sure what they were going to do to me next.

“I haven’t been going there because the moment I set foot on the yard the stones will come raining on me. At one time the phone belonging to my brother’s son was whisked away and thrown back where we were seated but it no longer had a line.

“This was after we were planning to use it to phone some relative for help,” she said.

Ms Kumbani added that the invisible creatures were in the habit of even opening cattle and goat pens at night and as a result the crops in her fields were all razed to the ground by her cattle and goats that were now roaming around as it was useless to close them in their pens.

“They even open cattle and goat pens at night. Even my clothes, they wear and cause a lot of disorder in the house. Surprisingly I do not see them. I only hear sounds and see stones that they would be pelting me with. At night the throw stones on top of the roof causing a deafening noise and the intention will be to wake me up. The size of the stones that they throw at times is shocking, they are big stones. But the big stones will not be aimed at me I think they are just to scare me,” she added.

Asked whether she know who the owner of the things was, she said she was not aware but said it was not the first time it was happening.

“I do not know who the owner is but it looks like the motive is to make me leave my home probably so that they (the things) stay. It once happened in 2014 but it just stopped but now they are more vicious than they were then. I have told my late husband’s brother who is in Mozambique and he said he will be coming over to see what was happening and from there we will see what we are going to do,” she added.

The issue has become the talk of the community with some people suggesting that the invisible ‘things’ tormenting the woman were bought by her son who is a truck driver.

When contacted for a comment Chief Chitanga said he was not officially notified of the problems but just got it from the villagers.

“I have been away in Harare and I will be meeting the village heads very soon. Village head Chitanga was saying he wants to see me and I just hope it’s one of the issues that he wants to tell me,” he said.