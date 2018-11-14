JUST IN: ZETDC announces power cuts

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) will embark on temporary eight hour power supply cut tomorrow, for the purpose of carrying out critical maintenance works.

In a notice, Zesa Western Region general manager Engineer Lovemore Chinaka said the affected areas would be suburbs in the western region where the maintenance works would be carried out.

“ZETDC would like to advise its valued customers that there would be a power supply interruption on November 15, 2018 from 0830 to 1630 hours for the purposes of carrying out maintenance works.

“During the maintenance period, electricity will not be available in the following areas: Khumalo Suburb, Killarney, Nust, Old Nic Mine, Glengarry, Mahatshula South, Parklands, School of Mines, Ascot Shopping Centre, Holiday Inn, Riverside, Kensington, Riverside South, Gumtree, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Selborne Park, Baxendale and surrounding areas,” said Eng Chinaka.

He advised customers to treat all electrical installations as live, as power could be restored without notice.

“Customers are advised to treat all circuits as Live during this period as power may be restored without notice. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted,” he said.

