Kaindu faces weakened Bosso

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

EVER since he was forced out of Highlanders in September 2014, Kelvin Kaindu has tried without success to record victory over his former club, something he would want to bring an end when How Mine take on Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixture at Barbourfields this afternoon.

Kaindu could only manage two draws against Highlanders with Triangle in 2015 but with How Mine, Kaindu did not even get a single point with identical 2-0 losses at Emagumeni last season. Kaindu even lost a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final clash against Bosso at Barbourfields 4-3 on penalties in a match which had concluded 0-0 in 90 minutes.

Kaindu goes out seeking his first ever victory as a coach over a team that he played for in the 1990s and was in charge of from 2012 to 2014. What should enhance Kaindu’s chances of victory is the absence of four key players from the Highlanders line-up, Rahman Kutsanzira, Tendai Ngulube, Honest Moyo and Prince Dube.

How Mine are the home side but one thing for certain is that Highlanders will enjoy the bulk of the support from the thousands of their fans expected to turn up this afternoon. There is nothing much to separate the two teams so far this season since they are both on 24 points but Chikurupati have played a game less after their match against Caps United because of Makepekepe’s participation in the African Champions League. Before their match against Caps United was postponed, How Mine had gone on a four match unbeaten run where they recorded three wins and one draw. One of those victories was over high flying Black Rhinos who they defeated 2-1.

It’s that kind of form Kaindu will be hoping his boys bring with them when they clash with Highlanders who dusted themselves up from the humiliation they got at the hands of Rhinos to clobber Hwange 3-0 at Emagumeni last Sunday.

Besides Kaindu, How Mine have a number of players who have turned out for Highlanders before. Munyaradzi Diya, Milton Ncube, Pasca Manhanga and Peter “Rio” Moyo were once darlings of Bosso fans. Diya, Ncube and Moyo were part of the Highlanders side which won the Mbada Diamonds Cup with victory over How Mine in 2013.

The four, together with Makundika Sakala, Timothy January, Praise Tonha, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Kudakwashe Musharu, Toto Banda and Adolf Muganyi have a massive part to play to give Kaindu his first ever victory over Highlanders as a coach.

Highlanders head into today’s fixture missing the crucial services of left back Moyo and striker Dube who are away with the national team for the Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa. Midfielders Kutsanzira and Ngulube are not available due to injury.

Bosso coach Erol Akbay feels the absence Moyo is a huge blow since he is the only left footed defender which means he has to select someone who uses the right foot in that position.

“Left back, we only have one left back and that’s Honest and the rest are right footers, that’s why it affects us a lot,’’ said Akbay.

Ariel Sibanda looks certain to be in goals after keeping a clean sheet against Hwange last Sunday. Peter Muduhwa, Benson Phiri, Bukhosi Ncube and Tendai Ndlovu should provide good cover for Sibanda with one of them deployed to the left side of the defence.

Erick Mudzingwa, Allan Gahadzikwa, King Nadolo, Adrian Silla, Brian Banda and Simon Munawa are the midfield options for Akbay. In Dube’s absence, the burden of scoring goals is on the shoulders of Ralph Matema, Rodreck Mutuma and Godfrey Makaruse.

In other fixtures lined up for this afternoon, Bantu Rovers clash with Chapungu at Luveve, Triangle welcome ZPC Kariba to Gibbo, Hwange are at home against Shabanie Mine. High flying Black Rhinos, who headed into this weekend’s fixtures on top of the log clash with Harare City at Morris Depot while rejuvenated Dynamos will look to continue with their newly found winning formula when they meet Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium.

Fixtures

Today: How Mine v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Chapungu (Luveve), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), Hwange v Shabanie Mine (Colliery), Black Rhinos v Harare City (Morris Depot), Dynamos v Bulawayo City (National Sports Stadium),

Tuesday: Yadah v Caps United (Morris Depot). — @Mdawini_29