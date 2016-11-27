KALAWA EXPLAIN JAH PRAYZAH, WINKY D INCLUSION – They’re two of Zim’s top acts

Peter Matika, Senior Life Reporter

THERE has been so much buzz about this year’s edition of the Kalawa Homecoming shindig, following the announcement of two of the country’s music heavy weights — Jah Prayzah and Winky D to perform at the event.

The announcement of their performance was met with mixed feelings, with many questioning the essence of the concept of the event, stating that it should be an event meant to promote Bulawayo artistes.

With some even going as far as venting their opinions on social media, where they announced plans to boycott the event and hash tagged their movement Zojaivawedwa (you will dance alone), following the announcement.

Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Arthur “Scotch” Mathenga spoke to Sunday Life last Thursday, where he explained the concept behind the gig, which is perceived as Bulawayo’s best.

“The concept behind this event is to promote local artistes. There is no regionalism here, we are here to promote people upcoming and developed. It’s all about entertaining the people. The event gives upcoming artistes a platform to learn from their predecessors and also to forge relations with them.

“We roped in Winky D and Jah Prayzah because they are an example of underdogs that managed to make names internationally,” said Scotch.

He said the concert would always find and come up with a new theme every year, hence the variation of artistes every year.

“We have different themes every year. This year you will find that there are lots of Zim artistes and that most of them are still developing. Our aim is to get them noticed and that’s just an example of one of our themes,” he said.

Scotch, referring to the issue of the #Zojaivawedwa movement, said people were entitled to their own opinions but they as Kalawa would not be fazed by a “tiny group of people” that can never be satisfied.

“We won’t be moved by a small group of people that have their own ulterior motives. We have been monitoring what they have been saying and we are not the least bit deterred. They have their own issues and we will not be bothered. If they have issues with the artistes then that is their own problem. We are here to have fun during the festive and to bring a merry mood to the people.

“People shouldn’t try to destroy a concept that is developmental. This is an event that sees people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate the gift of life. If they have issues they can excuse themselves without mentioning our gig,” said Scotch, labelling the movement as a group of people with baseless opinions.

This year’s main lineup includes Jah Prayzah and Winky D, Babes Wodumo, Big Nuz, Professor, Stiff, DJs Oskido, Pepsi, Bobstar, Fresh, Cndo, Zinhle, Mngane, Tony Digital, Lyquid DJ and Zenzo (Dublin).

Apart from the Gafa and the Soja, Zimbabwe will also be represented by DJ Otis “The Flow” Fraser, rapper Cal_Vin, Babongile Sikhonjwa, veteran radio personality Ezra Tshisa and DJ Sbago. — @peterkmatika