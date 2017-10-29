Kalawa Homecoming countdown starts

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Correspondent

AS OCTOBER comes to an end and the festive season draws nearer, people’s attention will now start to shift to their plans for those eventful weeks in the month of December.

For some the festive season means reconnecting with their rural roots, with the customary visit at the end of the year supposed to make sure that they do not lose touch with the land of their origin.

For others however, the dance floor of their favourite entertainment spot will provide some a suitable home away from home.

In Bulawayo, December always mean party time as new fashion and style floods the City of Kings as troops of Zimbabweans based in South Africa make the trip north of the Limpopo.

In the City of Kings, December also means it is time for the Kalawa Homecoming. Oskido’s annual music fete has reshaped how people celebrate during the festive season in Bulawayo, making every 27 December the most anticipated day on the festive season party calendar.

This week Kalawa Jazmee spokesperson Arthur “Scotch” Mathenga revealed to Sunday Life that although they had not yet finalised their final line-up, they were going to reveal the full roaster in the next few weeks.

“We haven’t decided on the line-up yet but what I can say is that we will be doing so soon,” he said.

Kalawa’s headache, as is always the case every year, will be coming up with a line-up that can convince revellers in the City of Kings to part with their hard earned cash during what may be a rough festive season. While the label is tight-lipped on who will grace this year’s festivities, Sunday Life took a look at some of the artistes that might make the sixth edition of the Kalawa Homecoming one to remember.

Davido

This time last year, when again all eyes were on what the Kalawa Homecoming line-up would look like, there were rumours in local showbiz circles that Oskido planned to make the music extravaganza a Nigeria dominated affair, with Davido and rival Wizkid set to go head to head in the same manner in which Cassper Nyovest and AKA had done the previous year.

However, the whispers did not come to bear fruit and the Kalawa Supremo did not bring any West African act. Fast forward a year later and the case to bring Davido to the City of Kings is as strong as ever. The Nigerian has dominated playlists in Bulawayo nightspots and parties this year with hits like If making him a guaranteed party starter and crowd favourite.

The Nigerian has pledged to make up for his aborted show in the capital and with the murder controversy that plagued him a few weeks ago starting to clear up, fans in the City of Kings would love to see him in action during the festive season.

The Nigerian does not come cheap and getting African music’s man of the moment would kill the whispers of those saying the Kalawa Homecoming’s glory days are behind it.

Emtee

After dominating for most of last year following the success of his hit-laden debut album, many thought that one of the breakthrough acts of the year would be a shoe in for the 2016 edition of the popular music extravaganza.

However, Oskido had other ideas and a year after he had brought AKA and Cassper to Bulawayo, a move that many thought signalled that Oskido had warmed up to hip-hop, he did not bring any major rap act with him.

A year later, Emtee is still a hot star. The wordsmith has brought his own unique take on the genre and many are tipping him as a worthy challenger for the throne that has resulted in a three year old feud between Nyovest and AKA.

The rapper recently released Manando, an album that critics in South Africa are already hailing as one of the best while a single by the same name is currently causing headaches for other rappers as it shoots to the top of the charts. The rapper’s music has also found favour in Bulawayo if playlists in local entertainment joints over the past two years are anything to go by.

Professor

The “Prof” is the perennial December “hit-man”. With the festive season in his sights, Professor rarely misses, producing unforgettable party anthems whose echoes will be heard long after the joys of the festive season have been replaced by the pains and stresses that come with a new year. Over a decade since he burst on the scene, he seems to have not lost a step, continuing to give fans the sort of beats the direct revellers to the dance floors and sing-along melodies that will leave many with sore throats come December.

His single Nobenga seems to be getting popular at the right time, while Kalawa insiders who have heard two singles from his upcoming album say Prof’s reign as the king of December is set to continue a while longer.

Distruction Boyz

One of the breakout acts of 2017, the youthful Durban duo has been nothing short of sensational this year. While gqom, a sub-genre of house music born in Durban, has been popular in their hometown over the last couple of years, the two have managed to take the genre outside Kwazulu Natal and beyond South Africa.

Hits like Shut up and Groove have dominated this year while they have also produced chart toppers for fellow Durban luminaries like DJ Tira and Babes Wodumo. The duo has already done damage in Bulawayo, blowing up the speakers at Club Connect during a lively set. The sound system at the Homecoming would no doubt prove equal to the task of taming their ear thumping beats.

Winky D

Although the announcement that Winky D and Jah Prayzah would be part of the line-up at last year’s Homecoming raised dust, the former proved that the decision was justified with a brief, but electrifying display.

As pleasing as that performance was, the Ninja President’s set was painfully short, with many fans feeling shortchanged after he was ushered off stage after what seemed like the blink of any eye. A repeat performance is in order.