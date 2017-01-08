Khama Billiat shares grand Africa stage

ALGERIA and Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez won the Confederation of African Football’s player of the year award.

The 25-year-old Algerian, who inspired Leicester to the Premier League title, is already the PFA Player of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was second and Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane came third. Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi won the young player award. Countryman and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was in contention for the honour.

Zimbabwe Warriors star Khama Billiat was named second best African player based on the continent, after his team mate and goalkeeper at Mamelodi Sundowns, Denis Onyango of Uganda. TP Mazember star and Zambian talisman Rainford Kalaba was third. The awards were held in Nigeria on Thursday night.

AWARD WINNERS

African Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

African Player of the Year – based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most promising talent

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Young Player of the Year

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

National team of the Year

Uganda

Women’s national team of the Year

Nigeria

Referee of the Year:

Bakary Papa Gassama

CAF African XI for 2016

Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdenour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (DRC &AS Vita)

Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Subs: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)-BBC