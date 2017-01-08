Khama Billiat shares grand Africa stage

ALGERIA and Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez won the Confederation of African Football’s player of the year award.
The 25-year-old Algerian, who inspired Leicester to the Premier League title, is already the PFA Player of the Year and BBC African Footballer of the Year.
Borussia Dortmund’s Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was second and Senegal and Liverpool striker Sadio Mane came third. Arsenal and Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi won the young player award. Countryman and Manchester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho was in contention for the honour.
Zimbabwe Warriors star Khama Billiat was named second best African player based on the continent, after his team mate and goalkeeper at Mamelodi Sundowns, Denis Onyango of Uganda. TP Mazember star and Zambian talisman Rainford Kalaba was third. The awards were held in Nigeria on Thursday night.
AWARD WINNERS
African Player of the Year
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)
African Player of the Year – based in Africa
Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Women’s Player of the Year
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)
Most promising talent
Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)
Young Player of the Year
Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)
Coach of the Year
Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)
Club of the Year
Mamelodi Sundowns
National team of the Year
Uganda
Women’s national team of the Year
Nigeria
Referee of the Year:
Bakary Papa Gassama
CAF African XI for 2016
Goalkeeper: Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Defenders: Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdenour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Manchester United), Joyce Lomalisa (DRC &AS Vita)
Midfielders: Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)
Forwards:Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)
Subs: Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria & Arsenal)-BBC