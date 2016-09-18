Kirsty Coventry quits swimming

Vusumuzi Dube, Sports Reporter

ONE of Zimbabwe’s revered sportspersons, swimming sensation Kirsty Coventry has officially called it quits from competitive swimming.

A teary Coventry — who is affectionally known as Zimbabwe’s Golden Girl — made the announcement in an emotiona-filled video posted on social networking site Facebook, where she recounted her rise to stardom and the pride she had in lifting the Zimbabwe flag at various international competitions including the Olympics.

Coventry, one of the most successful female swimmers to come from the African continent, was the country’s flag-bearer during the just-ended Rio Olympics. She is in the country as part of her birthday celebrations. She turned 33 last Friday.

“Some of you might know or may have heard that I am officially stepping away from swimming but I am just so proud to be Zimbabwean and to be carrying our flag. I am thankfull for all of you, for everything that you have given me, the love and the support that you have shown me.

“Just because I won’t be swimming competitively doesn’t mean I am walking away from representing our beautiful country and our beautiful nation in sport and giving back, hopefully inspiring children here in Zimbabwe and throughout Africa to follow their dreams and keep believing in themselves,” said Coventry in-between tears.

She revealed her excitement in spending her birthday in the country with her parents and husband, Tyrone Seward, noting that it had been long since she spent it in the country.

“Today, I am celebrating my 33rd birthday, hadn’t had the opportunity to spend this day in Zimbabwe in a long time. We love everyone in Zimbabwe, thank you for your support I am having a great time.

“Talking of family, we are really thinking of starting a family with my husband Tyrone and maybe next year we might be sharing something with my lovely husband with you,” said Coventry.

Coventry’s swimming career spans more than a decade, with her first gold coming early in her career in 2002 at the Commonwealth Games.

Since then, she’s won countless medals in most of her competitions, including seven Olympic accolades in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

After winning the gold and three silver medals in the 2008 Olympics, Coventry received a Presidential welcome on her return to Zimbabwe, where President Mugabe gave her a cash award and a lifetime diplomatic passport.

