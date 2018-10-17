Kombi driver commits suicide

Peter Matika, Senior Reporter

A MAN from Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo was on Tuesday found hanging from a tree in the suburb in a suspected suicide case.

Qakathekile Ndlovu (26) who was popularly known as Sbona in the suburb was found hanging from a tree near Tategulu Primary School in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Bulawayo province police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident.

“We are investigating a case of sudden death by hanging, where a man was found hanging in Cowdray Park suburb yesterday,” she said.

Some residents at the scene claimed that the man committed suicide, after he was allegedly accused of rape.

“It’s not really clear but what we heard is that he raped some girl but other people are claiming that it was his girlfriend and that he had caught her in bed with another man,” said a resident.