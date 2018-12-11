Kuda Mahachi mourns his mother

by Sunday News Online | Tuesday, Dec 11, 2018 | 367 views

 

Kudakwashe Mahachi with his late mother Sibonile Moyo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder, Kudakwashe Mahachi is in mourning following the death of his mother, Sibonile Moyo.

Mahachi is understood to have been granted compassionate leave by his South African Premiership side Orlando Pirates following the passing away of his mother, who lived at the family home in Cowdray Park which the football star purchased in 2014 after his move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

The winger posted a picture of himself and his late mother on Facebook, with words “My life will not be the same again. Why mummy? Rest in Peace my Queen I’m out of words.”

Mahachi’s Warriors teammates, Teenage Hadebe and Tendai Ndoro are some of those who took to social media to post messages of support to their colleague on the passing away of his mother.

“Be Strong my brother, everything happens for a Reason #RIP Mummy. My Condolences to the Mahachi family,’’ posted Hadebe.

Ndoro, who played with Mahachi at Chicken Inn, described Moyo as a charming lady and prayed that his former teammate at the Gamecocks gets the strength to make it in life without her.

“Dear Friend, Brother I am so sorry for your loss, I pray that the love of God who has no limits enfolds you in this time of grief, may your MOM Soul Rest In Peace, she was a charming lady, she was so graceful is all I can say, her loss has caused dismay in life for sure, I pray to the LORD to grant you the strength to survive, I am there with you,’’ Ndoro said.

In an interview with Sunday News in January 2017 after Mahachi scored Zimbabwe’s opening goal at the Africa Cup of Nations in their 2-2 draw against Algeria, the late Moyo said her wish was that her son’s career does not end in South Africa, with her wish being that he goes to a bigger league.

Her desire has however not become true with the speedy winger struggling to make it at Orlando Pirates, which has also seen him not been considered for national team selection.

@Mdawini_29

Soccer calendar change on course

Zimbabwe upset Zambia in Cosafa Championship

