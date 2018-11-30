Kwesé Free Sports to broadcast Cosafa Under-20 Championships

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS will have an opportunity to watch the Young Warriors go into battle at the Cosafa Under-20 Championships in Kitwe, Zambia with the matches to be broadcast live on Kwesé Free Sports.

The tournament starts on Sunday and football lovers in Zimbabwe and the rest of the African continent will have an opportunity to indulge in two weeks of fierce competition from Sunday until the final on 14 December.

It is the second year that Africa’s largest pan-African TV channel Kwesé Free Sports broadcasts the tournament across sub-Saharan Africa. The prestigious tournament returns to the Copperbelt of Zambia for the second consecutive year, hosting Southern Africa’ best young soccer talent.

Having won 10 of the past 24 tournaments, host nation Zambia will hope to reclaim the title from reigning champions South Africa, who have won seven U20 tournaments to date. Both nations are determined to enter this Fifa Under-20 World Cup qualifier with no holds barred performances under their belt.

Kwesé TV Zimbabwe country manager Dorothy Zimuto said Kwesé were proud to bring the tournament to viewers in several countries on the continent.

“Soccer is one of the most popular sports in the region and we’re excited to deliver the Under-20 Cosafa Championships to sports fans across the continent. We pride ourselves in showcasing the best in home-grown sporting talent and providing a platform for our local stars to shine,” she said.

“Using Kwesé TV decoders or any FTA set-top-box, viewers can enjoy live coverage of the tournament with no subscription fee.”

The Bekithemba Ndlovu coached Young Warriors are meanwhile scheduled to leave the country for Zambia on Saturday morning by road. Captained by Highlanders central defender Andrew Mbeba, Zimbabwe are in group C where they will face Botswana, Lesotho and Angola.

Zimbabwe have won the Cosafa Under-20 Championship six times before, with their last conquest coming in 2007 when they thumped South Africa 3-0 in their backyard.

@Mdawini_29