Lack of water delays cropping at Arda Jotsholo

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Farming Reporter

CROPPING of summer maize at Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (Arda) Jotsholo Estate in Lupane has been delayed due to lack of sufficient water for irrigating from its source, Shangani Weir.

Arda Jotsholo estate manager Mr Ndodana Ncube said low water levels at the Shangani Weir has derailed plans to start planting for the summer cropping season.

The estate is one of the many irrigation schemes in Matabeleland North Province that was selected for the Command Agriculture programme and has since been allocated inputs.

“There is virtually no water at the Weir. We had already completed tilling the land in preparation for cropping but we can’t plant because there is no water for irrigating and as such we will wait for the rains to come and thereafter we will start cropping activities,” said Mr Ncube.

A total of 400 hectares have been tilled with 200 hectares of the Estate’s Block I being irrigated using the Centre Pivot while the other 200 hectares of Block II would be watered using the travelling irrigating system.

Shangani Weir’s water levels have over the years been deteriorating due to massive siltation and this has had a negative impact on Arda Jotsholo Estate’s agricultural enterprise.

In September the Zimbabwe National Water Authority opened valves at Tiyebezi Dam near Shangani Rural Centre to flow into Shangani River in an effort to improve water supplies at the Weir.

“It seems the river was very dry and we understand the water has filled a Weir in Nkayi and its flowing between that Weir and another Weir at St Paul’s and prospects of it reaching this side are slim and our only hope is having early rains,” said Mr Ncube.

He said work on the extension of the dam’s wall to ensure it increases its water carrying capacity was already underway.

“We are working on two options to improve the dam’s water carrying capacity and as of now we want to extend the height of the wall by 50 percent and we are half across and the other option is to scoop the silt so as to give the dam a lifeline,” said Mr Ncube.

Arda board chairman Mr Basil Nyabadza confirmed that summer maize cropping had been delayed by the unavailability of water.

“There is no water in the river and we had already done land preparation but unfortunate we can’t plant. In the meantime we are only maintaining 12 hectares of maize and 10 hectares of horticulture,” said Mr Nyabadza.