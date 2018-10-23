LATEST: 17 schools to be completed by end of November

Thandeka Matebesi, Sunday News Reporter

SEVENTEEN new schools, build in various provinces will be completed by the end of next month, ready to enroll pupils for next year, a Government official has said.

In an interview the Deputy Minister of Primary and secondary Education Cde Edgar Moyo said the construction of the schools was at an advanced stage and by end of November they would be complete.

He said the country requires 2056 schools and his ministry had come up with a programme to construct the schools in phases as the available resources were not permissive enough.

“We have a shortfall of about 2000 schools but because of resource constraint we are doing the programme in phases. This year 17 schools which are under construction are going to be completed before the end of November while next year we are looking forward to completing a further 100 schools if resource permit.

“There is a programme, although it is moving slowly we now know how many schools we need so we are moving towards constructing them,” he said.

Cde Moyo said the schools are being constructed in eight provinces especially in areas resettlement areas.

“The target is largely in areas where people were resettled. The construction has been in the following areas; Manicaland two, Mashonaland Central three, Mashonaland East one, Mashonaland West four, Masvingo two, Matabeleland North two, Matabeleland South one and two in Midlands,” said Cde Moyo.

He said local authorities especially in the rural areas should emulate their urban counterparts that have partnered with the ministry in the construction of schools.

“The construction of schools is not the sole responsibility of Government, local authorities should also assist especially in rural areas. I know most urban local authorities have made a significant contribution to the education sector for example Bulawayo City Council which has quite a number of schools to its name.

“Most importantly councils should engage their legislators so that if there are challenges we are able to work out the solutions collectively. Schools should also use money paid as fees responsibly to ensure development in schools,” he said.

Cde Moyo expressed concern over the high teacher-student ratio in most schools saying that the situation is likely to be solved as soon as the economy stabilises.

“The ideal situation is one teacher per 40 students (1:40) but the reality on the ground is that the number is higher than what is prescribed because there is a shortage of resources. The Government cannot afford to increase the number of teachers in schools in this situation, we can only construct schools.

“However, as soon as the economy improves the Government will be able to increase the number of teachers in schools and ease the burden. We really understand and empathise with the teachers who have to deal with high teacher-student ratios and we promise to improve the situation soon,” he said.