LATEST: ‘$2 Kombi fare illegal’

Tendai Bhebe, Sunday News Reporter

COMMUTER omnibus operators in Bulawayo have advised passengers to report any kombis that charge above the stipulated 75cents to the various associations amid reports that some kombis are charging as much as $2 for a ride.”

The operators were speaking at a dialogue meeting organised by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) that was a held in the city on Tuesday. The meeting, which brought together various commuter omnibus associations and residents, was meant to address the recent price hikes by kombis.

The operators revealed that it was illegal for any commuter omnibus to charge more than 75cents as this was the figure agreed upon by the associations.

The operators justified their initial increase from 50cents to 75cents, saying they had last increased their fares in 2009 but they had to increase to 75cents after noting an increase in spare parts and other accessories for their vehicles

Bulawayo Public Transport Association (Bupta) private limited, chairperson, Mr Morgan Msipa said while they acknowledge that they had initially not consulted residents when they increased to 75cents they were also surprised that their drivers and conductors in some areas were now charging as much as $2 per trip.

He urged members of the public to report any kombi crew who charge beyond the stipulated 75cents saying this was an illegal increment.

“Members of the public are advised not to board any commuter omnibus that is charging $2, actually I urge them to immediately report to us any operator under our association that is overcharging passengers,” said Mr Msipa.

Tshova Mubaiwa chairperson, Mr Atlas Moyo reiterated Mr Msipa’s sentiments noting that for any price increment kombi operators had to engage key stakeholders like the government and the Bulawayo City Council and the $2 fare was not approved by anyone hence it was illegal.

“All our members are not allowed to charge beyond 75cents, we are therefore calling on residents, police and the local authority to come aboard in helping us monitor all kombis that fall under us to ensure they stick to the stipulated fee,” said Mr Moyo.