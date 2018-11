Prophet Walter Magaya has been given $300 bail and told to submit title deeds of his Waterfalls house.

He has also been to reside at the same address given to the court. He was further asked not to interfere with state witnesses.

He was arrested today. He is facing charges of contravening Section 41 of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act for advertising medicine without approval. This was after he claimed he had discovered a cure for HIV/Aids.

