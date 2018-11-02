LATEST: All set for Zimpapers cancer power walk

Vusumuzi Dube, Online Reporter

ZIMPAPERS is ready to host its first cancer power walk in Bulawayo with hundreds of residents registering to be part of this milestone.

The power walk has been an annual event since 2016 but was being held in Harare only.

However, this year Zimpapers is also holding the event in Bulawayo and Mutare.

Zimpapers group public relations manager, Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi, who has been in the city since Thursday to finalise preparations for the walk, said she was happy with the progress thus far saying come Saturday the city was ready to be part of the walk for cancer.

She said as a company they were excited with the response they had received in the city and the country as a whole.

“As Zimpapers we have held the cancer power walk from 2016 but it has always happened in Harare, this time we are also in Bulawayo. Starting at 6pm people will gather at the Large City Hall and they are going to walk towards Ascot Shopping Centre and finally back to Coghlan Primary School, which will be a five kilometer walk.

“After the walk, people will have a Zumba session with coach Ricco at Coghlan Primary, I had a meeting with him and he is geared to go. We can promise the people of Bulawayo that as much as we are doing this for fund raising and raising awareness around cancer, they can come expecting to have a good and a fun-filled morning,” said Ms Tonhodzayi.

She said the walk will bring together men, women and children in a bid to also raise awareness on the disease.

“Cancer is a national issue, cancer does not care of gender so we are all saying let us come together and raise awareness and bring this issue to the national agenda so that policy makers can realise the challenges that surround issues of cancer, issues of treatment and issues of drugs that are expensive.

“I am happy with the state of preparedness in Bulawayo, I have met a couple of stakeholders who are going to be offering services to the Bulawayo community, testing for cancer, testing for HIV, all those service are going to be there so make sure that everyone comes through and we do this together,” said the public relations manager.

Editors, reporters, management and all members of the Zimpapers family will also be part of the event which will begin at 6am on Saturday at the Large City Hall.

Registration costs $5 and is being done at the Chronicle offices.