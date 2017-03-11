LATEST: Bodyworks Gym select team for Mr and Ms Novice

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of the leading fitness centres in Bulawayo, BodyWorks Gym on Saturday held trials to select competitors for the Mr and Ms Novice in Harare at the end of March.

Seventeen contestants, seven men’s fitness physique, four women beach bikini fitness, three senior and the same number of juniors managed to parade in front of a small but appreciative crowd at the gym premises. Out of those competitors, four women, three senior men, same number of juniors and men’s fitness physique will travel to Harare for Mr and Ms Novice to be staged at Pro Fitness Health Club on 25 March.

Thembinkosi Lunga won the senior open men, Faithful Nyika was the women beach bikini champion, Tapiwa Zimhunda came out first in the men’s fitness physique while Zibani Dube took the junior title.

Competitors from Bodyworks, Shantel Greenland as well as Selina Manuel have won Ms Novice in 2015 and 2016 respectively. In Nyika and Khethiwe Ncube, there are chances the title can find its way to Bulawayo for the third year in a row. For Mr Novice, Lunga carries hopes of Bulawayo finally landing the men’s title which has eluded the second biggest city in the country.

Greenland and Manuel were the judges together with Mr Zimbabwe Republic Police 2015 champion Givemore Marufu, last year’s Mr Ironman runner up Pardon Dube and Body Building and Fitness Association Bulawayo chairman John Mangwa.

