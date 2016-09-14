LATEST: Bosso earnings drop from DeMbare fixture

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS pocketed $20 185.25 from their epic battle with Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday after 13 514 fans paid to watch the biggest fixture in Zimbabwean club football.

According to information supplied by Bosso treasurer Donald Ndebele the match grossed a total of $44 859. From there the Bulawayo City Council, the owners of Emagumeni were the biggest beneficiaries with $8 971.80 going their way as the 20 percent they charge for the hire of the facility.

The Zimbabwe Football Association as well as the Sports and Recreation Commission pocketed $2 691.54 each as they are both entitled to six percent of the gate takings. Ndebele explained that the Premier Soccer League gets 10 percent of the amount remaining after paying Zifa and the SRC while the Zimbabwe Republic Police who officially deployed 150 officers to maintain order at the stadium were paid $2 700.

The $20 185.25 will not do much for a club that is wallowing in a debt of over $700 000 as Highlanders already owe players their winning bonuses.

“From the gate takings, 20 percent went to Bulawayo City Council, other councils charge 15 percent but ours charges 20 percent, the SRC and Zifa get six percent each, PSL takes 10 percent of the gross minus the SRC and Zifa figures. We also paid for the ambulance, private security, match officials and Zimbabwe Republic Police who officially had 150 personnel,’’ said the Bosso finance man.

The figures show a significant drop from last year when Highlanders were left with $25 964 from the same fixture where the gross stood at $55 467. The decrease also affected all those who benefit from the contest as BCC got $11 093.40 in 2015.

