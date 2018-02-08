LATEST: Bosso new signing sidelined by injury

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ONE of new signings at Highlanders Football Club, Timothy Zivave, suffered an injury at training which will sideline him for a while.

Highlanders technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu described Zivave’s injury as being inopportune but was optimistic that the new signing will make a good recover and return to action soon.

Zivave is a former Midlands State University player and in 2016 he was part of Zimbabwe’s football team for the Confederation of University College Sports Association Zone Six Games in Bulawayo.

“We are unfortunate that one of our players got an injury, he is one of the new players that have joined Highlanders this season but I am sure he will be fine. He is going for treatment,’’ Ndlovu said.

According to Ndlovu, Zivave, who plays left wing as well as left back, is a gem of a player with the Bosso technical manager stating that he stands to be proven wrong.

“From my assessment I think he is a machine, I think so, and we stand to see if I am right or wrong. He is within the bracket of players I am looking for,’’ Ndlovu said.

Highlanders played a friendly match against Talen Vision at Barbourfields Stadium outside fields on Thursday which they won 1-0.

On Sunday they take on newly promoted Nichrut at Luveve Stadium as they continue preparing for the upcoming season.

