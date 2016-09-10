LATEST: Cheer team from warm-up – Tsano urges Bosso fans

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS technical director Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu has called upon the Bosso fans to rally behind the team from warm up until the end of the match when they meet Dynamos in an epic Castle Lager Premier Soccer League contest at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Zulu, a former Bosso player and coach feels that such an atmosphere can frighten the DeMbare players and give the Bosso players the edge. He believes that without their fans, Bosso become an average side. He emphasised the importance of triumphing over Dynamos as that could have a huge bearing on Bosso’s quest to land their first championship since 2006.

“We want them(supporters) to support us from warm up, they should clap from warm up, without our supporters behind us we become an ordinary side, we need their support like yesterday, they must cheer our boys during warm up time, this is the only way we can overcome, we need to win this game, if only you knew how we want to win this game, not only for winning because it’s a naked truth, we can win this championship we need the maximum points a draw is not good enough for us.

We got to intimidate, over the years opponents used to be afraid of us because of our supporters, I remember the other time we went for 10 years without a loss at Barbourfields, a draw was like we have lost the game why because those guys used to support us, these days when we are under pressure they keep quiet its like there is nobody in Barbourfields its like we are playing in Ngezi, I am disappointed with the Bosso supporters they are not supporting us like they are suppose to support us, without them we are just like any other team,’’ Zulu said.

The charismatic Zulu has on a number of occasions vacated his seat in the technical area to calm down the Bosso fans who would be showing their displeasure at the referee’s decision or their team playing badly by throwing missiles. He encouraged the Bosso fans to desist from such acts but instead channel their energy towards cheering their team on.

“We don’t want this business of throwing objects even if we are losing at our opponents we don’t want it, they must just support us, the way the Dynamos people support their team, from the first minute they are supporting they are singing, they are doing everything that’s what we want from the Highlanders fans not throwing objects onto the pitch, we must win honourable and lose honourable, that’s the whole thing about football,’’ Zulu said.

