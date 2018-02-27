LATEST: Chevrons, Ireland warm up match called off

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe missed out on some fine tuning ahead of the start of the International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup Qualifier on Sunday when their warm up match against Ireland was called off due to a wet Queens Sports Club outfield on Tuesday.

On field Umpires Paul Wilson and Gregory Brathwaite, decided after a two hour delay that the practice match could not go ahead because the outfield was still wet from the previous night’s rain.

Zimbabwe’s next warm up opportunity is on Thursday when they clash with Papua New Guinea at Bulawayo Athletic Club while Ireland take on Scotland at Queens Sports Club on the same day.

The Chevrons are in group B with their opponents being Nepal, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Scotland with matches for the pool lined up for Queens Sports Club and BAC.

Ireland are in group A with fixtures against West Indies, Netherlands, PNG and United Arab Emirates. The matches for this particular pool are taking place at Harare Sports Club and Old Hararians.

