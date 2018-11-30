LATEST: Chinyengetere joins Baroka

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOCCER Star of the Year front runner, Rodwell Chinyengetere has signed up for South African Premiership side, Baroka with the player likely to join up with his new club in January.

Baroka announced on their Twitter account on Friday that they had snapped up the Zimbabwean striker who plays for FC Platinum locally.

“You thought we were done? Please help us in welcoming the newly signed Zimbabwean international striker: Rodwell Chinyengetere,’’ read the post on the Baroka Twitter page.

The 30-year old Chinyengetere has just had a phenomenal season with FC Platinum. He is not only assured of picking up the Golden Boot award for the 17 goals he scored for the league champions but is almost certain to walk away with the Soccer Star of the Year accolade for the second year running. On Thursday, “Roddy” was named among the best 11 players on display this season, which has paved way for him to pick up the same award he won last year.

Chinyengetere has won two championships with FC Platinum, which is a massive achievement for someone whose career seemed over in September 2012 when he suffered a fracture on his right leg while turning out for Hwange after a collision with Monomotapa goalkeeper Artwell Mukandi during a league match in Harare.

At Baroka, Chinyengetere will join up with two other Zimbabweans, goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze and exciting midfielder Talent Chawapiwa. Baroka are 13th on the log with 10 points secured from two wins and four draws. Bakgaga ba ga Mphahlele are however in the final of the Telkom Knockout where they will face Soweto giants Orlando Pirates at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 8 December.

Chinyengetere’s departure is a big loss for FC Platinum who had registered him for the Caf Champions League campaign. He played 90 minutes for the Zimbabwean champions as they drew 1-1 against CNaPS of Madagascar in Antananarivo on Wednesday in a Caf Champions League preliminary round fixture.

