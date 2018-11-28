LATEST: Civil Servants to start getting bonuses today

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

CIVIL servants will today start receiving their annual bonuses, treasury has announced.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development Mr George Guvamatanga wrote to the Chairpersons of the Health Services Board, Civil Service Commission and Judicial Services stating that the civil servants will receive their 13th cheque with effect from today (Wednesday).

“You will recall that through his 2019 National Budget Statement, Honorable Minister of Finance and Economic Development, reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to honour the 13th cheque benefit payable to members of the Public Service.

“I the same vein consistent with the focus on enhancing the health of our public finances through the institution of various austerity measures, the Honorable Minister of Finance and Economic Development advised that the 2018 13th cheque will be computed based on Basic Salary only (excluding housing and transport allowances),”he wrote.

The Secretary however announced that Zimbabwe National Army, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Health sector, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services will be paid today, 28 November 2108.

The education sector will get their bonuses on Thursday, 29 November 2018 while the rest of the service will be paid on Friday the 30th of November 2018.