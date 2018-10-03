LATEST: Heavyweights clash at Gwanda Gospel Fest

Bruce Ndlovu

Fresh from filling up the fill up the 30 000-seater Voortrekker Monument Amphitheatre in Pretoria, South Africa South African gospel sensation Dr Tumi will be the headline act of this year’s Gwanda Gospel Festival, with the gospel titan expected to open the annual gospel extravaganza in style on Friday evening.

This year’s Gwanda Gospel Festival will run from 5 to 7 October at Pelandaba Stadium, with a stellar cast of artistes from both sides of the Limpopo expected to thrill gospel lovers during a fest that is fast becoming one of the main attractions of the mining town.

The brainchild of Big Time Strategic Group CEO Justice Maphosa, the Gwanda Gospel Festival will run under the theme “The Walls of Jericho Did Fall” for its fourth edition.

“We’re quite excited to have Dr Tumi coming through for the festival. He recently added another feather in his cap after he managed to fill up the 30 000-seater Voortrekker Monument Amphitheatre in Pretoria, South Africa.

“That speaks volumes of his abilities. His ability to write canonical songs that transform lives is something we admire. It’s such a joy to have him come to Gwanda for the first time and we have no doubt he will put up a fine performance,” said Alson Darikayi, Big Time’s Group Corporate Affairs Director.

The second day of the gospel showcase is expected to be equally mouth watering for music lovers, with another multi-award winning South African star, Deborah Fraser, headlining the second day of the festival. The songbird set to share the stage with Durban’s Thina Zungu.

Takesure Zamar Ncube is expected to renew his romance with the fest when he appears for what will be the third time.

“Zamar has proven beyond a shadow of doubt that in an industry where songs are recycled every day, he is that rare breed who writes songs birthed from a place of prayer. He’s been part of the festival for the last two years and he has never disappointed,” added Darikayi.

Also returning to Gwanda is Mathias Mhere and ZCC Mbungo Stars.

“It’s obviously a star-studded line-up and we are hopeful that the people of God will praise and worship the living God. Gwanda has always been about giving praise to the living God and it is our desire to see people from all corners of the nation come and exalt our Maker,” said Darikayi.